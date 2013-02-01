French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 1

Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC-40 futures are up 0.15 percent at 0752 GMT
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank warned that its fourth quarter results would
be battered by 3.8 billion euros ($5.16 billion) in charges as
the French bank reels from ill-timed acquisitions from before
the 2008 financial crisis.
EADS
Airbus has studied alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for
its next jet, the A350, and has time to adapt to any rule
changes prompted by the problems that have grounded Boeing Co's
787 Dreamliner, its top executive said.
LVMH
Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand in terms of
sales, is planning to dampen its expansion worldwide and focus
on high-end products to preserve its exclusive image, said
Bernard Arnault, chief executive of parent LVMH.
AREVA
The French nuclear group increased revenue in 2012 thanks to
maintenance contracts for its large base of existing reactors,
without selling a single new one.
THALES
New chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy is set to announce
soon a reorganisation of the defence electronics group, daily
Les Echos reported citing unnamed sources. Head of human
resources Patrick Fournie has already announced his departure
internally, the paper added.
SAFT
The battery maker said the grounding of Boeing's 787
Dreamliner had not hurt its confidence in lithium-ion battery
technology.
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT
Sita UK, a unit of the French utility, has secured an eight-
year contract to manage household waste in Durham, northern
England. The contract, worth 130 million euros ($176 million),
could reach around 185 million if extended, Suez Environnement
said in a statement.
SNS REAAL
The Dutch finance ministry and central bank have called a
press conference for 0830 local time (0730 GMT) on Friday, where
they are expected to announce a state bailout for ailing
bancassurer SNS Reaal, a source familiar with the deal told
Reuters.
EURONAV
Belgium's stock market regulator suspended shares in Belgian
oil tanker firm Euronav on Friday pending the results of an
exchange of convertible bonds.
ELIA
The Belgian power grid operator said it had set up a euro
medium term note programme of 3 billion euros ($4.07 billion)
for future debt issuance.
LOTUS BAKERIES
The Belgian biscuit maker will buy sector peer Biscuiterie
Willems to grow production capacity of its trademark caramelised
'speculoos' biscuits, the group announced.
EXMAR
The Belgian gas shipping company reported fourth-quarter
operating results slightly below forecasts, but said the market
should rebound for LPG shipments and should remain at high
levels for LNG in 2013.
BENETEAU
The boat maker warned that it expected to post a 2.5 percent
decline in sales and an operating loss for its 2012-13 fiscal
year as the European boat market contracts a further 10-15
percent.
GECINA
Chief Financial Officer Gilles Bonnier has resigned from the
French real estate group, the company said in a statement.
KLEPIERRE
The commercial real-estate operator predicted a 2 percent
increase in rental income this year after posting
better-than-expected revenue for 2012.
