French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 21

EDF
Britain signed a deal with France's EDF for the first
nuclear plant to start construction in Europe since Japan's
Fukushima disaster raised safety concerns
worldwide.
EADS
Airbus chief executive Fabrice Bregier said on
Monday that politics in Japan can influence new aircraft
purchases by the nation's airlines.
PSA
Peugeot's talks on a 3 billion euro ($4.11 billion)
French-backed tie-up with Dongfeng are progressing more slowly
than the troubled carmaker had hoped, sources with knowledge of
the matter said after negotiators returned from meetings in
China.
TECHNIP
Technip said on Monday it won a contract from Qatar
Petroleum for the engineering, procurement, installation and
commissioning of a anOffshore project.
ERAMET
Eramet said sales for the first nine-months of 2013 fell 6
percent, reflecting lower nickel prices. Eramet said that given
current conditions on the nickel market, its current operating
income in the second half of 2013 will be significantly lower
than in the first half of 2013. Eramet is stepping up its
measures to cut costs and capital expenditure, adjust its
productions to its markets and reduce its working capital
requirements.
