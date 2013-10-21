French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 21

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures up 0.08 percent at 0601 GMT

EDF

Britain signed a deal with France's EDF for the first nuclear plant to start construction in Europe since Japan's Fukushima disaster raised safety concerns worldwide.

EADS

Airbus chief executive Fabrice Bregier said on Monday that politics in Japan can influence new aircraft purchases by the nation's airlines.

PSA

Peugeot's talks on a 3 billion euro ($4.11 billion) French-backed tie-up with Dongfeng are progressing more slowly than the troubled carmaker had hoped, sources with knowledge of the matter said after negotiators returned from meetings in China.

TECHNIP

Technip said on Monday it won a contract from Qatar Petroleum for the engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of a anOffshore project.

ERAMET

Eramet said sales for the first nine-months of 2013 fell 6 percent, reflecting lower nickel prices. Eramet said that given current conditions on the nickel market, its current operating income in the second half of 2013 will be significantly lower than in the first half of 2013. Eramet is stepping up its measures to cut costs and capital expenditure, adjust its productions to its markets and reduce its working capital requirements.

