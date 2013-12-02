French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 2

PARIS Dec 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra said on Monday it may face legal action from France's Danone over the recall of infant formula containing a potentially contaminated Fonterra ingredient.

SODEXO

The founder and chairman of restaurant services group Sodexo, Pierre Bellon, will be replaced as head of the board by his daughter in January 2016, the group's board said in a statement.

KLEPIERRE

Real estate firm Klepierre said it had completed the sale of four shopping centers in Norway for 247 million euros. [LOIM.PA}

PEUGEOT / RENAULT

The two French car makers are among the Western firms sending executives to an automotive conference that opened in Iran over the weekend, firing the starting gun on a more overt race for post-sanctions business.

L'OREAL

The cosmetics group said its board decided to buy back up to 500 million euros of its shares between now and the end of March.

AXA

The insurer said it agreed with Astra Asigurari to sell its Life & Savings insurance operations in Romania and exit the Romanian market. Astra Asigurari is one of the leading Romanian insurance groups. The parties did not disclose terms.

ECONOMY

France's labour minister called for local authorities to have more say on a proposed reform of restrictions on Sunday opening for shops, just hours before a government-commissioned report on the issue was to due to be released.

The report, expected to clarify which sectors will be allowed to do business on Sunday and under what conditions, will be presented to Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Monday.

