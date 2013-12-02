French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 2

PARIS Dec 2 Below are company-related news and
DANONE
New Zealand dairy exporter Fonterra said on Monday
it may face legal action from France's Danone over the recall of
infant formula containing a potentially contaminated Fonterra
ingredient.
SODEXO
The founder and chairman of restaurant services group
Sodexo, Pierre Bellon, will be replaced as head of the board by
his daughter in January 2016, the group's board said in a
statement.
KLEPIERRE
Real estate firm Klepierre said it had completed the sale of
four shopping centers in Norway for 247 million euros. [LOIM.PA}
PEUGEOT / RENAULT
The two French car makers are among the Western firms
sending executives to an automotive conference that opened in
Iran over the weekend, firing the starting gun on a more overt
race for post-sanctions business.
L'OREAL
The cosmetics group said its board decided to buy back up to
500 million euros of its shares between now and the end of
March.
AXA
The insurer said it agreed with Astra Asigurari to sell its
Life & Savings insurance operations in Romania and exit the
Romanian market. Astra Asigurari is one of the leading Romanian
insurance groups. The parties did not disclose terms.
ECONOMY
France's labour minister called for local authorities to
have more say on a proposed reform of restrictions on Sunday
opening for shops, just hours before a government-commissioned
report on the issue was to due to be released.
The report, expected to clarify which sectors will be
allowed to do business on Sunday and under what conditions, will
be presented to Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault on Monday.
