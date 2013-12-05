French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

KERING

Kering has entered into exclusive talks to sell mail order and online retailer La Redoute to its managers in a fresh attempt to offload the loss-making business.

RENAULT

China's top economic planner has approved the launch of a joint venture between Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Renault to build and sell cars in China, the country's second-largest automaker said on Thursday.

SANOFI

Sanofi's diabetes treatment lixisenatide demonstrated similar control over blood sugar levels whether it was administered before breakfast or the main meal of the day, late-stage trial results showed on Thursday.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

Dassault Systemes signed an agreement to acquire an 84 percent stake in Realtime Technology AG (RTT), a provider of 3D visualization software, marketing solutions and computer generated imagery services. It said it planned to launch in the coming days a tender offer to purchase up to 100 percent of RTT's share capital for a price per share of 40 euros.

WENDEL Wendel said on Thursday its building material supplier unit Materis had entered exclusive talks to sell its calcium aluminates maker Kerneos to buyout firm Astrorg Partners for 610 million euros.

PIERRRE ET VACANCES

The tourism group returned to an underlying operating profit of 2.6 million euros in fiscal year ended Sept. 30 from a loss of 7.0 million in the previous year, helped by a cost savings plan in the property division. It predicted further growth in underlying operating profit in FY 2013/14.

LOUIS DREYFUS

Louis Dreyfus Commodities has completed a 500 million euro ($678 million) bond issue, the trading firm's third foray into bond markets in just over a year as it seeks to increase its financing muscle.

