French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 5

Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
KERING
Kering has entered into exclusive talks to sell mail order
and online retailer La Redoute to its managers in a fresh
attempt to offload the loss-making business.
RENAULT
China's top economic planner has approved the launch of a
joint venture between Dongfeng Motor Group Co and
Renault to build and sell cars in China, the country's
second-largest automaker said on Thursday.
SANOFI
Sanofi's diabetes treatment lixisenatide demonstrated
similar control over blood sugar levels whether it was
administered before breakfast or the main meal of the day,
late-stage trial results showed on Thursday.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
Dassault Systemes signed an agreement to acquire an 84
percent stake in Realtime Technology AG (RTT), a provider of 3D
visualization software, marketing solutions and computer
generated imagery services. It said it planned to launch in the
coming days a tender offer to purchase up to 100 percent of
RTT's share capital for a price per share of 40 euros.
WENDEL
Wendel said on Thursday its building material supplier unit
Materis had entered exclusive talks to sell its calcium
aluminates maker Kerneos to buyout firm Astrorg Partners for 610
million euros.
PIERRRE ET VACANCES
The tourism group returned to an underlying operating profit
of 2.6 million euros in fiscal year ended Sept. 30 from a loss
of 7.0 million in the previous year, helped by a cost savings
plan in the property division. It predicted further growth in
underlying operating profit in FY 2013/14.
LOUIS DREYFUS
Louis Dreyfus Commodities has completed a 500 million euro
($678 million) bond issue, the trading firm's third foray into
bond markets in just over a year as it seeks to increase its
financing muscle.
