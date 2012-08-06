French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on August 6

Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PUBLICIS

The French advertising agency said it had not held talks with U.S. rival Interpublic Group, formally denying a press report that had boosted Interpublic's shares by 13 percent on Friday.

EADS

Hong Kong's aviation regulator has halted the expansion of Hong Kong Airlines following complaints about its service standards, raising fresh doubts about the carrier's orders for Airbus planes worth billions of dollars.

EDF

The French energy group controls about 98 percent of Edison EDN.MI following the completion on Friday of a mandatory bid for minorities in Italy's second biggest power producer, a source close to the matter said.

ASML

The global chip equipment maker has signed up TSMC to further bankroll its research and development into costly next-generation chip-making kit to make micro chips smaller, smarter and cheaper.

