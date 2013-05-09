French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are down 0.10 pct at 0639 GMT
CREDIT AGRICOLE
France's Credit Agricole and Italy's Banco
Popolare have agreed to inject 450 million euros ($593
million) into their consumer credit joint venture Agos Ducato,
which is struggling under a mountain of bad debt in crisis-hit
Italy.
SOCIETE GENERALE
MBIA Inc agreed to pay the French bank $350 million
to settle litigation over the bond insurer's restructuring, a
person familiar with the case told Reuters on Wednesday.
MBIA confirmed the settlement in a regulatory filing
Wednesday, which said the agreement brings to an end all
litigation brought against it by 18 financial institutions.
VIVENDI
The media-to-telecom group's unit Activision Blizzard Inc
warned investors on Wednesday that it expects a
challenging second-half and holiday quarter because of heavy
competition and uncertainty around the launch of new video game
consoles.
EADS
Airbus has started painting the A350, a sign it is
approaching a maiden flight, but has bowed to the industry's
increasingly pragmatic mood by deciding against a traditional
"rollout" for its newest jet.
