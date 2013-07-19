French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures are 0.2 percent lower at 0637 GMT
CASINO
The French group said on Friday it had nominated its
director and resentative in Brazil, Ronaldo Iabrudi, to join the
boards of retailer Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)
and CBD's unit Via Varejo, replacing
Jean-Louis Bourgier and Abilio Diniz.
PUBLICIS
The advertising group said on Friday it would form a
partnership with AOL to deliver live internet
advertising, expected to launch on Sept. 1. No financial details
were given.
EADS
The European aerospace group is set to reorganize some
business units as part of a strategy review that could also see
the company change its name to Airbus, people familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
VIVENDI
Japanese telecoms group SoftBank Corp offered to pay $8.5
billion to acquire Universal Music but its owner, French media
and entertainment conglomerate Vivendi, rejected the bid, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar
with the proposal.
ADP
The Paris airports operator said it plans to open talks with
labor unions on 370 job cuts, or 4 percent of its labor force.
