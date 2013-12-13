French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

PARIS Dec 13 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 Dec futures up 0.02 percent at 0741 GMT
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
General Motors (GM) announced the sale of its entire
7 percent stake in the French carmaker. It is being priced at
between 10 euros and 10.25 euros a share, traders said.
VIVENDI
Echostar and Vivendi's GVT subsidiary have ended
talks to create a pay-TV joint venture in Brazil. Vivendi said
it remained to accelerating the deployment of GVT's pay-TV
business.
L'OREAL
French cosmetics group L'Oreal said on Friday its The Body
Shop unit had finalised the acquisition of 51 percent of Emporio
Body Store in Brazil with the option of increasing its
shareholding to 80 percent by 2019.
GDF SUEZ
Balfour Beatty said on Friday it had completed the sale of
its UK facilities management business to GDF Suez Energy
Services.
CASINO
Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest home appliance retailer, priced
a share offering below the suggested range on Thursday, a sign
that investors remain skittish over the outlook for Latin
America's largest equity market.
Via Varejo's controlling shareholder are Casino's GPA
and the Klein family, which raised a total of 2.845
billion reais ($1.22 billion).
JCDECAUX
The outdoor ad group said it won a seven-year interior
advertising and sponsorships concession, with a possible
three-year extension, at Los Angeles International Airport.
ARKEMA
The chemicals group said it would divest its two South
African subsidiaries, Arkema Resins Proprietary and Harveys
Composites Proprietary to South African company Ferro Industrial
Products Proprietary. The subsidiaries had sales of some 45
million euros combined in 2012.
ALCATEL-LUCENT
The telecom gear maker said it won a contract to upgrade
Israeli telecom operator Bezeq's national broadband network.
