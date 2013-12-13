French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 13

PARIS Dec 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 Dec futures up 0.02 percent at 0741 GMT

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

General Motors (GM) announced the sale of its entire 7 percent stake in the French carmaker. It is being priced at between 10 euros and 10.25 euros a share, traders said.

VIVENDI

Echostar and Vivendi's GVT subsidiary have ended talks to create a pay-TV joint venture in Brazil. Vivendi said it remained to accelerating the deployment of GVT's pay-TV business.

L'OREAL

French cosmetics group L'Oreal said on Friday its The Body Shop unit had finalised the acquisition of 51 percent of Emporio Body Store in Brazil with the option of increasing its shareholding to 80 percent by 2019.

GDF SUEZ

Balfour Beatty said on Friday it had completed the sale of its UK facilities management business to GDF Suez Energy Services.

CASINO Via Varejo SA, Brazil's largest home appliance retailer, priced a share offering below the suggested range on Thursday, a sign that investors remain skittish over the outlook for Latin America's largest equity market.

Via Varejo's controlling shareholder are Casino's GPA and the Klein family, which raised a total of 2.845 billion reais ($1.22 billion).

JCDECAUX

The outdoor ad group said it won a seven-year interior advertising and sponsorships concession, with a possible three-year extension, at Los Angeles International Airport.

ARKEMA

The chemicals group said it would divest its two South African subsidiaries, Arkema Resins Proprietary and Harveys Composites Proprietary to South African company Ferro Industrial Products Proprietary. The subsidiaries had sales of some 45 million euros combined in 2012.

ALCATEL-LUCENT

The telecom gear maker said it won a contract to upgrade Israeli telecom operator Bezeq's national broadband network.

