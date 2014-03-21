French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 21

PARIS, March 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 futures up 0.2 percent at 0834 GMT

BOUYGUES /NUMERICABLE /VIVENDI

Conglomerate Bouygues re-opened the battle to buy France's second biggest telecoms provider SFR on Thursday with a new offer less than a week after owner Vivendi began exclusive talks with rival bidder Numericable.

HAVAS

French advertising agency Havas saw its profits rise slightly last year, helped by recovering markets in Europe and North America and a robust Asia, the company reported on Thursday.

DANONE

Swiss food giant Nestle and diversified German healthcare group Fresenius are among the four groups who have shown interest in buying the Medical Nutrition unit of France's Danone, daily Les Echos said on Thursday.

BOLLORE

Group Bollore, the holding of French tycoon Vincent Bollore, said net debt to equity ratio improved to 19 percent at end-2013 from 26 percent at end-2012, as debt fell by 105 million euros. It will pay a 2013 dividend of 3.10 euros per share, unchanged from 2012.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................