French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

PARIS, April 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CARREFOUR

The Moulin family that controls French department store Galeries Lafayette said on Monday it had bought a 6.1 pct stake in Carrefour, making it the second-biggest shareholder in the French supermarket chain.

SAINT GOBAIN

French insurer Groupama said on Monday it had launched the sale of its entire 1.8 percent stake in Saint-Gobain, Europe's biggest supplier of construction materials.

STERIA, SOPRA

The French IT companies are considering a tie-up that would create a group with over 3 billion euros ($4.12 billion) in sales, a source familiar with the talks said. Shares in both companies were suspended from trading all day Monday pending a statement.

TECHNIP

The French oil services group said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement to sell its TPS engineering and construction subsidiary to Canada's WSP.

NUMERICABLE

Patrick Drahi, the Franco-Israeli billionaire who won a bidding war for media group Vivendi's SFR telecoms unit at the weekend, was quick on Monday to forgive a French establishment that just two weeks ago was trying to knock him out of the race.

LAFARGE

The secret project to merge Holcim and Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement maker was codenamed "Cities" in reference to their fabric but it could equally have applied to the many meetings across Europe that were needed to get to the $55 billion deal announced on Monday.

Holcim of Switzerland unveiled a deal to buy France's Lafarge on Monday to create the world's biggest cement maker, with $44 billion of annual sales, and launch asset sales worldwide to steer it over antitrust hurdles.

Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices...................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation.........................

Reuters News at a Glance: Equities..... World stock markets.... Main currency report: Dollar/euro/yen........................................ ($1 = 0.7277 Euros)