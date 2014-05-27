French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

Below are company-related news and stories from French and
Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets
or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures opened down 0.2 pct
CLUB MED
Funds led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi could make a
counterbid for Club Mediterranee, saying on Monday they would
first need access to the French holiday group's books before
making a decision.
ALSTOM
Siemens is readying a formal offer for Alstom under which it
would transfer its rail activities and less than 7 billion euros
in cash to its French rival in exchange for its power assets,
sources familiar with the German firm's thinking say.
Top executives from Siemens and from rival bidder General
Electric are due to be interviweed by a parliamentary committee
later on Tuesday.
ACCOR
Europe's largest hotel group, said on Tuesday its had agreed
to buy the assets of 97 hotels in Europe it was operating under
variable-leases for about 900 million euros.
EUTELSAT
Announced the successful launch of its EUTELSAT 3B satellite
by a Zenit-3SL rocket operated by Sea Launch AG from the
ocean-based Odyssey Launch Platform in the Pacific Ocean.
MAUREL ET PROM
Said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-François
Hénin, had reached the upper age limit specified in its articles
of association. Appointed Jean-François Hénin Chairman and
Michel Hochard, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, to the
position of Chief Executive Officer.
AREVA
The French nuclear group Areva agreed to a reduction in tax
breaks and a rise in royalty rates at its uranium mines in Niger
on Monday but said the start of production at its giant new
Imouraren mine would be delayed until prices improve.
GEMALTO
Moldova selected Gemalto for its new electronic passport
programme
LAURENT PERRIER
Champagne group reports annual profits up 6.9 pct. Sees
strong demand outside Europe and a recovery in Europe itself.
CGG
Notice of early redemption of convertible and/or
exchangeable bonds for new or existing CGG shares
