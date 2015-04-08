版本:
French prosecutors drop BNP Paribas insider trading probe

PARIS, April 8 French prosecutors said on Wednesday they were dropping an inquiry into alleged insider trading by several executives at French bank BNP Paribas .

An investigation was opened in October over share transactions held by several top executives while the bank was targeted by a U.S. sanctions violations probe.

Prosecutors said in a statement they found no signs of insider trading. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)
