公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一

France to sell new 20-, 50-year bonds via syndication - AFT

PARIS, April 11 France will issue new 20- and 50-year bonds via syndication in the coming days depending on market conditions, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said on Monday.

The new OAT bonds will mature May 25 2036 and May 25 2066, AFT said in a statement.

The joint lead managers will be Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB. All primary dealers will be part of the syndicate, AFT said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Geert De Clercq)

