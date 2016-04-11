France to sell new 20-, 50-year bonds via syndication - AFT

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
PARIS, April 11 France will issue new 20- and 50-year bonds via syndication in the coming days depending on market conditions, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said on Monday.
The new OAT bonds will mature May 25 2036 and May 25 2066, AFT said in a statement.
The joint lead managers will be Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale CIB. All primary dealers will be part of the syndicate, AFT said.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.