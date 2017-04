PARIS, March 25 France will sell a new 30-year bond by syndication in the coming days depending on market conditions, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said on Monday.

The joint lead managers for the issue will be Barclays, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas Royal Bank of Scotland and Societe Generale and all primary dealers will take part in the syndicate, AFT said in a statement.

The AFT said the issue was part of its 2013 funding plan.