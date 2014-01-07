UPDATE 1-Goodyear executives released after "boss-napping" returns in France

* Two Goodyear execs held for 24 hours by unionists
* CGT trade unionists seeking more severance pay
* U.S. tyre executive: "We'd call this a kidnapping"
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS, Jan 7 French trade unionists released two
executives on Tuesday after holding them for more than 24 hours
at the country's Goodyear tyre plant to demand higher
pay-outs for more than a thousand planned layoffs.
Workers at the idled factory in the northern city of Amiens
have been trying to negotiate redundancy terms with management
for nearly a year, after Texan tyre tycoon Maurice Taylor
withdrew a potential rescue bid on the grounds that French
workers were lazy - triggering a political storm.
After a court rejected their most recent appeal against the
plant's closure, members of the hard-left CGT union locked up
production and human resources directors Michel Dheilly and
Bernard Glesser on Monday.
A CGT source said on Tuesday the union had decided to
release the two men. A police source said the captives were
escorted out of the plant by officers after a regional prefect
ordered their rescue. Goodyear did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, who has tried to
broker a takeover of the Goodyear plant, told parliament minutes
earlier that he wanted the two men to be released.
"We strongly condemn this behaviour," Montebourg said during
weekly question time. "I am asking from the National Assembly
that these two men be set free."
France 2 TV showed the Goodyear executives seated at a table
staring straight ahead as workers shouted in their ears. One
director had a bed pan thrust in his face. The unionists said
the two men were being amply supplied with food and water.
The so-called "boss-napping" was the first serious case
since a spate of them in 2009 prompted conservative ex-President
Nicolas Sarkozy to give police powers to intervene by force if
necessary.
Tough labour tactics have declined under Socialist President
Francois Hollande. But the situation in the factory, where the
hardline CGT has majority staff backing, creates a dilemma for
the left-wing government wary of cracking down too hard on
protests by its blue-collar voters.
"We're ready to go all the way," CGT union delegate Franck
Jurek had said.
"WE'D CALL THIS A KIDNAPPING"
The boss-napping may be the final chapter in a dispute which
started in 2009 when Goodyear management said the plant in
France was not competitive enough to keep running and needed
modernisation to produce the sort of tyres now required on the
market.
Goodyear workers rejected plans to tighten costs and labour
conditions while across the street workers at the Dunlop tyre
plant owned by the same Dunlop-Goodyear parent accepted new
conditions. That plant is still producing after receiving hefty
investments.
The unions at Goodyear are now no longer fighting to keep
the plant open, but want severance packages of between 80,000
euros ($109,100) and 180,000 euros depending on seniority.
Management's proposals have not been made public.
The unions also want access to job re-training benefits for
24 months rather than 15, as currently proposed, Jurek said.
"We've decided with the workers to change tactics to extract
as much money as possible," he added.
While holding a person against their will for less than 7
days is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a 75,000-euro
fine, courts rarely enforce the penalties. Goodyear said in a
statement it had filed a complaint on a lesser charge of
impeding personal mobility.
Maurice Taylor, chief executive of U.S.-based tyre company
Titan International, said the boss-napping had killed
any chance of a takeover for the plant.
"In the United States, we'd call this a kidnapping," he told
Europe 1 radio. "These people would be arrested and charged ...
In France your government does nothing, it seems crazy."