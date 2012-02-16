French-UK drone project to be unveiled Fri -sources

| PARIS
PARIS Feb 16 France and Britain will
unveil plans on Friday for a joint project to develop a
next-generation unmanned stealth aircraft, or drone, following a
cooperation accord signed in 2010, according to sources with
knowledge of the matter.
President Nicolas Sarkozy and Prime Minister David Cameron,
who are set to meet on Friday at a bilateral summit in Paris,
will announce a non-binding letter of intent, with the project
to be headed by France's Dassault Aviation and British
defence contractor BAE Systems.
The news, first reported in Les Echos daily, was confirmed
to Reuters by five sources who did not wish to be named.
A prototype of the drone could appear by 2020, the newspaper
said on Thursday, adding that it would be funded preliminarily
with "a few dozen millions of euros".
Sarkozy's office was not immediately available for comment,
and Dassault did not wish to comment.
"There is a UK-France summit tomorrow, and there will be
talks about further cooperation on the UAV (unmanned aerial
vehicle) project," said one of the sources close to the project.
"There could be a concrete announcement."
BAE said it had anticipated that at the summit, originally
scheduled for December 2011, the two countires would announce
the "next steps and intentions" to lead to a UAV design and
development programme and unmanned combat air system
demonstrator programme.
In November 2010, Sarkozy and Cameron signed a defence and
security cooperation treaty to increase coordination between the
countries' armed forces and co-develop equipment.
BAE said in 2010 it was in talks with Dassault Aviation
about working together on the development of an unmanned
aircraft, also known as UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle), which
are used for both reconnaissance and attack missions.
The programme expected to be announced on Friday will be
based on these plans.
The two companies compete to sell conventional fighter jets.
European aerospace group EADS has been disgruntled
by BAE and Dassault's drone plans, as it has spent years
developing its own, Talarion, in the hope of winning orders from
the project's instigators, France, Germany and
Spain. . EADS did not wish to
comment on Thursday.
In Britain, greater military collaboration with France is
seen as a way of maintaining defence capability while slimming
down the armed forces to save money.
France scored a major victory less than two weeks ago as
Dassault's Rafale warplanes emerged as the preferred bidder in a
$15 billion contest to supply India with 126 fighter jets.
BAE is Europe's biggest defence contractor, but its profit
has fallen due to reduced military spending, especially in the
United States and Britain.
France is also negotiating with Dassault to provide a more
basic drone from 2014 while it waits for the next-generation
project to bear fruit.