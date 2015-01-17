RPT-Channel Tunnel train evacuated after smoke detected - Eurotunnel

(Repeats to fix formatting)

PARIS Jan 17 Passengers were evacuated from a Calais-Dover shuttle train without incident after smoke was detected in the Channel Tunnel on Saturday, said Eurotunnel, the operator of the crossing between Britain and France.

Traffic through the tunnel has been halted due to the smoke, Eurotunnel said. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Pravin Char)