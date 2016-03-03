France, Britain agree to invest 2 bln euros in drone prototype project

AMIENS, France, March 3 France and Britain have agreed to invest 2 billion euros in a project to build a next-generation multi-role drone with a view to making it operational after 2030, the two countries said in a statement on Thursday.

"This programme ... will be based on a multi-role drone platform that could serve as a basis for future operational capacity after 2030," the statement said after a Franco-British summit. "We plan to invest 2 billion euros in this programme with a technical assessment towards 2020." (Reporting By John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Andrew Callus)