France planning 3 pct dividend tax - paper

PARIS, June 18 France's Socialist government is
planning a new 3 percent dividend tax to be paid at source to
encourage companies to reinvest rather than distribute profits
to shareholders, leading business daily Les Echos said.
The tax would also allow the government to raise 800 million
euros ($1 billion) per year in additional revenues, the paper
said without citing sources, to help meet its target of cutting
its budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product by the
end of next year.
France's Socialists have pledged to use a resounding victory
in weekend parliamentary elections to push ahead with President
Francois Hollande's election promise of using tax increases to
help drive down the country's budget deficit.
Hollande is planning to use a special session of parliament
next month to cut a number of tax exemptions and pass tax rises
for larger corporations.
Les Echos said on its website () that
Hollande would also use the July parliamentary vote on the
budget to introduce the new 3 percent dividend tax.
Groups like Total, France Telecom and
Sanofi could be particularly affected, the newspaper
said, since they alone counted for nearly a third of dividends
paid out among companies in the CAC-40 leading share index.
Companies receiving dividends from their subsidiaries would
be exempt provided they held more than a 5 percent stake.