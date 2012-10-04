UPDATE 3-France readies budget climbdown after business uproar

* Hike in capital gains tax "likely" to be revised
* Extra measures seen needed elsewhere to hit deficit target
* Hollande juggling fiscal rigour with growth imperative
By Mark John
PARIS, Oct 4 President Francois Hollande's
Socialist government is likely to ease tax hikes on small
businesses in the 2013 budget after a chorus of complaints from
French entrepreneurs, officials said on Thursday.
The climbdown comes less than a week after it unveiled 30
billion euros ($38.7 billion) of savings for 2013. It added to
speculation that France will need a supplementary budget next
year to stick to a deficit target of 3 percent of output, vital
to its credibility with euro zone partners and markets.
At issue is a 2 billion-euro increase in capital gains taxes
on equity sales which business leaders argue will penalise
entrepreneurs who sell their businesses, thus discouraging them
from getting it off the ground in the first place.
"We will probably have to change it," Moscovici told France
Inter radio of the measure, due to involve a closer alignment of
taxes on capital gains with existing levies on income.
"If certain measures are badly calibrated, it must be
possible to have a dialogue on that," he said of talks with
business lobby groups on possible amendments set for later on
Thursday.
Currently, entrepreneurs who sell their business pay capital
gains at a rate of 19 percent. However, under the 2013 budget,
most would now have to pay a rate of at least 45 percent, a new
rate imposed on any income over 150,000 euros.
The retreat followed a high-profile Internet and media
campaign by a group of entrepreneurs calling themselves "Les
Pigeons" - French slang for "suckers" - arguing that the 2013
budget was skewed against the small business sector.
"We don't want to give the impression that we want to punish
the Pigeons," a source in Hollande's office told Reuters. "We'll
find a solution ... the Pigeons should return to their nests."
French business argues it is already struggling to compete
with German and other rivals because of the high labour charges
and other taxes needed to finance a public spending bill which
amounts to 56 percent of the overall economy.
After later meeting small-business representatives,
Moscovici said the government would extend tax breaks for
entrepreneurs who sell their businesses and reinvest the
proceeds in other firms.
"We have heard and understood the concerns that were
expressed," he said. "We will improve the conditions for
exonerating entrepreneurs who reinvest in a new company the
capital gains they earned on the company they had managed."
The minister said it was too early to say by how much the
measures would reduce tax revenues and how that loss would be
made up.
MINI-BUDGET DUE EARLY 2013?
Hollande must show France has the fiscal rigour required to
help the euro zone escape from a three-year sovereign debt
crisis, while trying to keep election promises to tackle
unemployment - already over 10 percent and due to rise with a
spate of industrial lay-offs.
The budget envisaged 10 billion euros of savings thanks to a
freeze in public spending, 10 billion euros of additional
revenues from tax hikes on business and the remainder from
increased charges on individuals, particularly the rich.
That was meant to spare the bulk of households from any
extra tax burden, so preserving the consumer demand on which
Hollande is banking to prevent a slide into all-out recession
and maintain next year's modest 0.8 percent growth forecast.
But, highlighting the tight margin for manoeuvre in the euro
zone's second-biggest economy, the budget triggered an immediate
riposte from employers arguing that it would stymie the
corporate investment needed to create jobs and growth.
Pierre Gattaz, head of France's Group of Industrial
Federations, welcomed the government's readiness to ease the tax
hikes on asset gains.
"It would be a major sign of intelligence and economic
pragmatism," he told Reuters at Paris' international auto show.
Axa chief economist Axa Chaney said it was a good sign that
Hollande's government was ready to listen to the business lobby
but noted it would have to claw in revenues or savings elsewhere
in the budget to stick to its deficit target.
"I do think they will stick to the three percent target -
they have to - but what I expect is a mini-budget some time next
spring," Chaney said.
It is not yet clear how much revenue will be lost if the
government waters down the measure.
Fleur Pellerin, minister for innovation and small business,
told RMC radio one possible option was to offer tax breaks for
any entrepreneur either looking to re-invest over 80 percent of
any capital gains.