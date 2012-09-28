版本:
TABLE-Breakdown of new taxes in French 2013 budget

PARIS, Sept 28 France will impose some 20 billion euros in new taxes as part of
efforts in its 2013 budget to slash the public deficit to 3 percent of GDP. 
    The government also said that a series of tax increases approved earlier this year would
contribute some 4 billion euros to revenues in 2013.
    Following are details of the new taxes, in billions of euros:

                                           MLNS OF
                                           EUROS 
 TAX MEASURES ON HOUSEHOLDS                
 Creation of a 45 pct marginal tax rate      320
 Increase in threshold for income tax       -345
 exemption                                 
 Cut in income tax deduction for families    490
 Progressive tax rates on dividends and    2,000
 income from fixed-income instruments      
 Progressive tax rate on capital gains     1,000 
 from real estate and companies            
 Progressive tax rate on capital gains        45
 from stock options                        
 Reduction of maximum income tax           not
 exemptions to 10,000 euros per household  given
 Exceptional 75 pct tax rate on rich         210
 Reduction of threshold for wealth tax     1,000
 Social security measures (to be           not
 announced)                                given
 TAX MEASURES ON COMPANIES                 
 Reduction of tax deductability of         4,000
 interest payments on debt                 
 Increase in capital gains tax on equity   2,000
 sales                                     
 Reduction in ability to write-off         1,000
 profits against past losses               
 Change in corporate profit tax payment    1,000
 Exceptional tax on capital reserves of      800
 insurances companies

