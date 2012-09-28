TABLE-Breakdown of new taxes in French 2013 budget

PARIS, Sept 28 France will impose some 20 billion euros in new taxes as part of efforts in its 2013 budget to slash the public deficit to 3 percent of GDP. The government also said that a series of tax increases approved earlier this year would contribute some 4 billion euros to revenues in 2013. Following are details of the new taxes, in billions of euros: MLNS OF EUROS TAX MEASURES ON HOUSEHOLDS Creation of a 45 pct marginal tax rate 320 Increase in threshold for income tax -345 exemption Cut in income tax deduction for families 490 Progressive tax rates on dividends and 2,000 income from fixed-income instruments Progressive tax rate on capital gains 1,000 from real estate and companies Progressive tax rate on capital gains 45 from stock options Reduction of maximum income tax not exemptions to 10,000 euros per household given Exceptional 75 pct tax rate on rich 210 Reduction of threshold for wealth tax 1,000 Social security measures (to be not announced) given TAX MEASURES ON COMPANIES Reduction of tax deductability of 4,000 interest payments on debt Increase in capital gains tax on equity 2,000 sales Reduction in ability to write-off 1,000 profits against past losses Change in corporate profit tax payment 1,000 Exceptional tax on capital reserves of 800 insurances companies