版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 23:11 BJT

UPDATE 2-Breakdown of taxes, spending freeze in French budget

PARIS, Sept 28 France unveiled on Friday 20
billion euros in new taxes, and froze public spending - a move
that will save 10 billion euros - in a 2013 budget to slash the
public deficit to 3 percent of GDP next year. 
    The Socialist government gave specific details of 16 billion
euros' worth of tax measures and said it will unveil roughly 4
billion euros in additional ones in the social security budget
on Monday. 
    The government also said that a series of tax increases
approved earlier this year would contribute some 4 billion euros
to revenues in 2013.
    Following are details of the main new tax measures and
spending cuts:

          NEW TAXATION MEASURES            MLNS OF
                                           EUROS 
 TAX MEASURES ON HOUSEHOLDS                
 Creation of a 45 pct marginal tax rate      320
 Increase in threshold for income tax       -345
 exemption                                 
 Cut in income tax deduction for families    490
 Progressive tax rates on dividends and    2,000
 income from fixed-income instruments      
 Progressive tax rate on capital gains     1,000 
 from real estate and companies            
 Progressive tax rate on capital gains        45
 from stock options                        
 Reduction of maximum income tax           not
 exemptions to 10,000 euros per household  given
 Exceptional 75 pct tax rate on rich         210
 Tax evasion measures                      1,000
 Reduction of threshold for wealth tax     1,000
 Housing taxes                               330
 Car scrappage scheme                        170
 Social security measures                  3,013
 TAX MEASURES ON COMPANIES                 
 Reduction of tax deductability of         4,000
 interest payments on debt                 
 Increase in capital gains tax on equity   2,000
 sales                                     
 Reduction in ability to write-off         1,000
 profits against past losses               
 Change in corporate profit tax payment    1,000
 Exceptional tax on capital reserves of      800
 insurances companies                      
 Social security measures                    975  
 
          SPENDING REDUCTIONS              MLNS OF
                                           EUROS
 Discretionary state spending              2,000

 Investment spending (prison building,     1,200
 transport infrastructure, culture)        
 Defence spending                          2,200
 Ministerial spending (payroll, current    2,800
 expenditure)                              
 Regional governments, other entities      1,200

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐