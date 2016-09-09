UPDATE 3-Trapped, shaken Mont Blanc cable car passengers brought to safety

(Adds quotes from passengers, cable car company CEO)
By Cecile Mantovani
CHAMONIX, France, Sept 9 Thirty-three tourists
who were trapped overnight in cable cars high above the glaciers
of Mont Blanc were brought to safety on Friday morning after
technicians repaired tangled cables, the operator said.
Emergency workers had scrambled at first light to rescue the
stranded people, who included a child, after the ride jammed at
5.30 p.m. (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
More than 110 people were initially trapped on the 5 km (3
mile) ride between two mountain peaks at an altitude of over
3,000 metres (9,840 feet) when three cables snared.
Four helicopters rescued 65 people from the four-person
cable cars before night fell over Mont Blanc, the highest
mountain in the Alps, and dropped emergency blankets and bottles
of water for those left stuck.
Another dozen people were evacuated during the night by
rescuers using ropes.
One of the last families to be evacuated from the dangling
cable cars on Friday morning told Reuters TV how worsening
weather on Thursday evening meant they had to spend the night in
the freezing cabin.
"We just needed five more minutes to be evacuated but it was
too cloudy, they couldn't do it," Valery Delisle, who came with
his sons from Aix-en-Provence, said outside a cafe at the base
of the ride in the French town of Chamonix.
"One blanket between two was not enough, so I got a chill. I
threw up. I wasn't feeling good," said one of Valery's sons,
Louis, 23.
"But then we got by, we exchanged our coats. So we weren't
scared, but the cold was a big problem, at least for me. The
most important thing is that we all got out", he said.
The family said the cars were not equipped with radios and
mobile phones' batteries quickly ran out.
Louis' brother Clement, 24, told reporters how they had to
shout to a Korean family in the cable car next to theirs to
explain to them where to find the blankets.
"We were old enough, we had experience in mountain
conditions but for them it was a little bit more complicated
with their children, 7 and 9 years old, that worried us," he
said.
In a statement, La Compagnie du Mont Blanc, which
runs the cable car, gave no reason for the accident but said the
cables could become tangled after an abrupt halt to the system
or in strong winds.
Company head Mathieu Dechavanne said the cars stopped
because supporting cables and towing cables crossed at three
differents points.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't untangle the third cable so, as
it was getting late, we decided, in accordance with procedure,
to call the police helicopter to evacuate as many people as we
could before night fell," he said.
The cable car connects Aiguille du Midi peak on the French
side of the mountain and the Helbronner summit on the Italian
border. The panoramic ride over glaciers usually takes 30
minutes to complete.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Lagrange in Lyon and Miranda
Alexander-Webber in Paris; Writing by Richard Lough and Michel
Rose; Editing by Richard Balmforth)