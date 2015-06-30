UPDATE 1-French shipper CMA CGM to sign two Chinese deals as trade seen booming

(Adds further details)
By Jean-Francois Rosnoblet
MARSEILLES, June 30 France's CMA CGM, the
world's third-largest container shipping group, will sign two
deals with China that put it in line to benefit from a forecast
surge in trade between Asia and Europe.
CMA CGM said it will sign a $1 billion financing agreement
with Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) and an agreement with
transport conglomerate China Merchants (CMHI) to look at joint
investments in the country's so-called "One Belt, One Road"
initiative to create a network of infrastructure to boost trade.
The deal with CEXIM is to be signed on Wednesday during a
visit to its Marseilles headquarters by Chinese Premier Li
Keqiang, whose trip to France was expected to involve a series
of deals with French companies, and provides for loans and
guarantees for future orders for ships and containers from
China.
One Belt, One Road involves around 300 major projects to
link Asia to Europe via road, rail, electricity and internet
networks, gas and oil pipelines, as well as other sea and land
infrastructure.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said in March he hoped annual
trade between China and the countries involved in One Belt, One
Road would exceed $2.5 trillion in a decade.
"One Belt, One Road is most certainly the world's most
ambitious infrastructure development project," said CMA CGM in
its statement on Tuesday.
CMA CGM, which opened its first office in Shanghai in 1992,
nearly 10 years before China entered the World Trade
Organization (WTO), says it has a 10 percent share of the
container shipping market in China.
The French firm, whose rivals include Maersk Line, the
world's largest container shipping company and part of AP
Moeller-Maersk, already has a partnership with
China Merchants, to which it sold 49 percent of its Terminal
Link subsidiary that operates container ports.
Last year, it joined forces with China Shipping Container
Lines (CSCL) in a vessel-sharing alliance also including United
Arab Shipping Co (UASC) to boost efficiency on key routes in a
container shipping sector battling with overcapacity.
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas, Emmanuel Jarry, Jessica
Chen and Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Holmes)