China's CIC to buy French, Belgian malls for 1.3 bln euros - Le Figaro

PARIS, June 17 China's sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corporation is preparing to buy 10 malls in
France and Belgium from U.S. real estate group CBRE for 1.3
billion euros, French newspaper Le Figaro reported.
Without citing sources, the daily said in its Thursday
edition that CIC had beaten out a joint bid from French-Dutch
real estate group Unibail-Rodamco and Dutch group
Wereldhave with a higher offer.
Eight of the malls in the portfolio are in France, including
La Vache Noire shopping centre in the Parisian suburbs, the
paper said.
CBRE was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Stonestreet)