France to ban electronic cigarettes in public

PARIS May 31 France will ban electronic
cigarette smoking in public places by imposing the same curbs
enforced since 2007 to combat tobacco smoking, Health Minister
Marisol Touraine said on Friday.
Amid mounting global concern over the public health
implications of so-called e-cigarettes, Touraine said they faced
the same fate as traditional ones: a ban on smoking in public
spaces and sales to minors and a blackout on media advertising.
In a country where the pungent waft of Gaulloises and
Gitanes once seemed an unassailable part of cafe culture,
smokers have long been banished to outdoor terrace seats.
The near-odourless electronic alternative - battery-driven
devices that allow users inhale odourless nicotine-laced vapour
rather than smoke - are gaining ground in no-go zones such as
bars, cafes, trains, waiting rooms and offices.
A government-commissioned report said this week that around
500,000 people in France had turned to e-cigarettes, which are
designed to look like cigarettes although some come in different
colours, and recommended a crackdown on public use.
Health officials in many countries say the impact of
electronic cigarettes on health needs further study.
Another worry they cite is that the electronic alternative
will increase the general temptation to smoke, including
enticing those who have quit to start again, or that smokers may
use them alongside rather than instead of regular cigarettes.
"This is no ordinary product because it encourages mimicking
and could promote taking up smoking," said Touraine, who
announced her plans at a news conference.
In the United States, the number of smokers who have tried
out e-cigarettes doubled to one in five in 2011 and the number
of all adults trying it doubled too, to 6 percent, according to
the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In France, a country of 66 million, the government says
tobacco smoking kills some 66,000 people a year and another
5,000 are killed through passive exposure to smoke.
The expert in charge of the French report advised against an
outright ban on e-cigarettes, however, saying they still seemed
safer than tar-laden tobacco.
Electronic cigarettes, whose invention is widely credited to
a Chinese pharmacist a decade ago, usually comprise disposable
cartridges of liquid such as propylene glycol that is easily
turned to vapour and can contain artificial flavours alongside
concentrated liquid nicotine.