Hollande likely to shrug off "shock therapy" review

* Competitiveness review to recommend cuts to labour costs
* Socialist government has ruled out any radical action
* Govt to respond to Gallois report on Tuesday
By Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Nov 5 The French government is expected
to play down a review on Monday that will prescribe taking an
axe to payroll taxes and softening labour laws to reverse a long
slide in competitiveness that has eaten away at exports and bled
factory jobs.
Any expectations that the widely-leaked
government-commissioned report by industrialist Louis Gallois
would bring big reforms have been snuffed out in advance by the
Socialist government which has ruled out "shock therapy"
proposals.
Industry leaders, who say shouldering some of the highest
labour charges in the world puts them at a disadvantage against
foreign rivals and is the cause of a ballooning trade deficit,
have joined forces to demand a radical shake-up.
The Gallois report will suggest hacking 30 billion euros
($38.54 billion) off payroll contributions over two to three
years, balancing that with public spending cuts and higher
consumption taxes, according to leaks in French media.
But President Francois Hollande's aides say shifting more of
the tax burden onto households is out of the question at a time
when the country is grappling with its toughest austerity budget
in years in order to meet deficit-cutting goals.
Hemmed in by his pledge to cut the 2013 deficit to 3 percent
of economic output from 4.5 percent this year, Hollande has
limited his language to promising a "competitiveness pact" to
put French industry on the road to recovery.
Any immediate action is set to be limited to measures that
would not affect labour costs, like fresh investment in
innovation and training.
"We cannot simultaneously restore public finances and impose
a competitiveness shock - a massive and immediate transfer of
employer payroll taxes onto taxes," said a government source.
With growth stalled for three quarters and unemployment at a
13-year high, Gallois will recommend slicing 20 billion euros
off social contributions paid by employers and 10 billion off
those paid by employees.
The funds would be recouped in part by raising value-added
tax and increasing a separate social levy that targets
investment income as well as workers' pay. He may also suggest a
green tax on diesel fuel.
The government has been cool to the idea of raising
consumption taxes to reduce costs for employers. Hollande has
already reversed a proposed VAT hike by predecessor Nicolas
Sarkozy, which would have raised funds so charges to companies
could be lowered.
The government will present its response to the report on
Tuesday but is not expected to offer any action on labour costs
ahead of a separate review on welfare financing in January.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said last week that
shifting more of the tax burden onto households too fast risked
choking off domestic consumption, a key motor of French growth.
He rebuffed a call by the AFEP business association to raise
VAT to 21 percent from 19.6 percent to enable lower labour
charges. "We are going to work on things which are not the cost
of labour, such as innovation," he said.
HOLLANDE'S HEADACHE
Finding a solution to the lag in competitiveness that has
left France trailing Germany in industrial exports, putting a
strain on the economic balance between the euro zone's central
economies, is Hollande's biggest challenge.
Where German trade is booming, France's share of euro zone
exports has slid to 13 percent from 17 percent a decade ago.
German unemployment is at 6.9 percent versus 10.2 percent in
France, which has lost 750,000 industrial jobs in a decade.
Operating margins at French manufacturers have slid as those
in Germany have soared, and the drop in profits has impacted
spending on new technologies and innovation.
Meanwhile, impatience at what voters see as a plodding
approach to fixing the economy has knocked Hollande's approval
ratings to as low as 36 percent from over 60 percent when he
took over from the conservative Sarkozy in May.
Dealing with new layoffs in the steel and auto industry and
a record trade deficit of 70 billion euros in 2011, Hollande is
working with unions to find ways to increase labour flexibility.
Yet his reluctance to take the kind of radical action that
Gallois, ex-chief of aerospace group EADS, may advocate
means Monday's report risks ending up stuck on a shelf alongside
a similar review ordered by Sarkozy when he took office in 2008.
That report, by economist Jacques Attali, also called for an
overhaul of labour laws and cuts to employers' social charges.
Elie Cohen, another economist who has long recommended
raising consumption taxes to ease the burden on employers, said
divisions in Hollande's team risked holding back change.
"Some in the government are well aware of the fragility of
our industry and are pushing for change," he said. "Others are
obsessed by a growth model based on consumption, deficits and
debt and cannot see how to get away from that."