France to raise VAT to help fund industry credits

PARIS Nov 6 The French government said on
Tuesday it will seek 10 billion euros through increased sales
taxes and prune public spending by the same amount to fund 20
billion euros ($25.6 billion) in tax credits for companies that
keep jobs in France.
The measures are the Socialist government's response to a
review of the country's ailing competitivness by industrialist
Louis Gallois that urged major cuts to payroll taxes.
Small increases to value-added sales tax, including a rise
in the main rate to 20 percent from 19.6 percent, will take
effect from Jan. 1, 2014, while the tax credits will be
available from next year, according to details released to the
media.