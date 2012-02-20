France asks EU to suspend Monsanto GM corn approval

BRIEF-Galapagos 2016 net result turns to profit of EUR 54.0 mln
* 2016 revenues increased by 91.0 million euros ($96.41 million) to 151.6 million euros
PARIS Feb 20 France has asked the European Commission to suspend authorization to plant Monsanto's genetically modified MON810 corn, the French environment ministry said on Monday.
The French government's request was based on "significant risks for the environment" shown in recent scientific studies, the ministry said in a statement.
France had said it would maintain a ban on MON810 corn, the only crop approved for planting in the European Union, despite losing European and French court rulings.
MOSCOW, Feb 24 The Russian rouble firmed slightly against the dollar in early trade on Friday, pricing in gains in oil prices the previous day when the Russian market was closed.
LONDON, Feb 24 Standard Chartered swung back to a full-year annual profit for 2016, the emerging markets-focused lender reported on Friday, as it pared back costs from chief executive Bill Winters's restructuring program.