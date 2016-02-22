French consumer group warns on potential risks of beauty products

PARIS Feb 22 Some creams, shampoos,
after-shaves and toothpastes made by groups such as L'Oreal
and Procter & Gamble, may contain potentially
harmful substances, according to a study by French consumer
protection group UFC-Que Choisir.
UFC-Que Choisir on Monday published a list of 185 products
it said contained substances that were legal, but could cause
allergies, irritations or endocrinal disorders.
"In light of the absence of suitable European regulation, we
want to put pressure on manufacturers through consumers'
purchasing behaviour," said Olivier Andrault, who ran the study
for UFC-Que Choisir.
The study pointed, for example, to eight brands of baby
wipes including L'Oreal's Bebe Cadum and Mixa, Beiersdorf's
Nivea and Procter & Gamble's (P&G) Pampers that
contain phenoxyethanol, which it said could be toxic for the
blood and liver.
In response to the study, the Federation of Cosmetics Makers
(FEBEA) said beauty and hygiene products sold in France were
safe and met European regulation, which it described as the most
demanding in the world.
Nobody was immediately available for comment at Beiersdorf
and P&G, while L'Oreal said it was rigorously committed to the
safety of all of its products.
"Our safety evaluation system is very robust and all our
products and our ingredients are rigorously evaluated before
they are put on the market, always in full conformity to the
regulation in place," L'Oreal said in a statement.
