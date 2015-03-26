版本:
Air Canada changing cockpit policy after Germanwings crash

TORONTO, March 26 Air Canada said on Thursday it is changing its policies to ensure that all flights have two people in the cockpit at all times after initial reports on the Germanwings flight that crashed on Tuesday.

Canada's biggest airline is making the change "without delay," said spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick in an email. He said Air Canada was monitoring the investigation into the crash closely, noting that "at this point the cause is unknown."

Fitzpatrick declined to describe Air Canada's previous policy, saying he could not discuss security measures. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
