Canada requiring airliners have 2 crew on flight deck at all times

OTTAWA, March 26 In response to the Germanwings disaster, Canada is obliging Canadian airlines carrying passengers to have two cabin crew members on the flight deck at all times, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Thursday.

Raitt told reporters that major carriers Air Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd were implementing the new policy without delay. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)
