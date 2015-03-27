Germanwings co-pilot had serious depressive episode - Bild newspaper

BERLIN, March 27 The pilot who appears to have
deliberately crashed a plane carrying 149 others into the French
Alps received psychiatric treatment for a "serious depressive
episode" six years ago, German tabloid Bild reported on Friday.
Prosecutors in France, after listening to the cockpit voice
recorders, offered no motive for why Andreas Lubitz, 27, would
take the controls of the Airbus A320, lock the captain out of
the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising
altitude at 3,000 feet per minute.
Citing internal documents and Lufthansa sources, Bild said
Lubitz spent a total of one and a half years in psychiatric
treatment and that the relevant documents would be passed to
French investigators once they had been examined by German
authorities.
Lufthansa Chief Executive Carsten Spohr told a news
conference on Thursday that Lubitz had taken a break during his
training six years ago, but did not explain why and said he had
passed all tests to be fit to fly.
"Six years ago there was a lengthy interruption in his
training. After he was cleared again, he resumed training. He
passed all the subsequent tests and checks with flying colours.
His flying abilities were flawless," Spohr said.
A Lufthansa spokeswoman said on Friday the airline would not
comment on the state of health of the pilot.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by John Stonestreet)