Germanwings crash co-pilot may have had detached retina - newspaper

BERLIN, March 29 The co-pilot suspected of
crashing a passenger jet in the Alps may have been suffering
from a detached retina but investigators are unsure whether his
vision problems had physical or psychological causes, a German
newspaper said on Sunday.
Bild am Sonntag also reported how the captain of the
Germanwings Airbus screamed "open the damn door!" to
the co-pilot as he tried to get back into the locked cockpit
before the jet crashed on Tuesday, killing all 150 aboard.
Another German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag, quoted a senior
investigator as saying the 27-year-old co-pilot Andreas Lubitz
"was treated by several neurologists and psychiatrists", adding
that a number of medications had been found in his apartment in
the German city of Duesseldorf.
Police also discovered personal notes that showed Lubitz
suffered from "severe subjective overstress symptoms", he added.
Lufthansa, the parent company of the budget airline, said
the carrier was unaware of a psychosomatic or any other illness
affecting Lubitz. "We have no information of our own on that," a
Lufthansa spokesman said.
A spokesman for state prosecutors in Duesseldorf declined to
comment on Sunday on the various media reports, adding there
would be no official statement before Monday.
The mass circulation Bild am Sonntag reported that
investigators found evidence that Lubitz feared losing his
eyesight apparently because of a detached retina. However, it
was unclear whether this was due to an organic failure or
psychosomatic illness, when physical problems are thought to be
caused or aggravated by psychological factors such as stress.
Investigators have retrieved cockpit voice recordings from
one of the A320 jet's "black boxes", which they say show Lubitz
locked himself alone in the cockpit, before causing the jet to
crash in southern France as it headed to Duesseldorf from
Barcelona.
Mass circulation Bild am Sonntag reported that the voice
recorder data showed that the locked-out captain said to his
colleague inside the cockpit: "For God's sake, open the door."
The pilot can then be heard trying to smash the door down
with a metal object. Even when he yells: "Open the damn door!"
Lubitz does not give an answer as passengers' screams can be
heard in the background just seconds before the fatal crash, the
paper said.
The newspaper also reported that Lubitz's girlfriend, a
teacher at a secondary school in a small town near Duesseldorf,
recently told students that she was expecting a baby.
