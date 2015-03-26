France names Germanwings co-pilot, says no known terror links

PARIS, March 26 The co-pilot suspected of deliberately crashing a Germanwings jet into the French Alps on Tuesday has been identified as 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz.

Announcing his details at a news conference on Thursday, Marseille prosecutor Brice Robin said he had no known links with terrorism.

"There is no reason to suspect a terrorist attack," he said.

Asked whether he believed the crash that killed 150 people was the result of suicide, he said: "People who commit suicide usually do so alone....I don't call it a suicide."

Robin said the black-box cockpit recording recovered from the wreckage of the disaster suggested passengers did not realise what was happening until the last moment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)