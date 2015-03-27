版本:
EU agency may advise airlines adopt 2-person cockpit norm - source

PARIS, March 27 The European Union's air safety regulator may advise airlines to ensure that two crew members are in the cockpit of passenger planes at all times, in the wake of a suspected suicide crash of a Germanwings airliner, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"It is one option currently being evaluated. If it happens it won't be a compulsory rule, but a recommendation," the source said.

Such a recommendation by the European Aviation Safety Agency would achieve quicker results than the lengthy process to produce a binding law. A number of airlines have implemented the rule since it emerged that a German co-pilot may have deliberated crashed the Germanwings airliner after locking himself alone in the cockpit. (Reporting By Tim Hepher, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
