Germanwings says 72 Germans died in plane crash

COLOGNE, March 25 The number of victims from
Germany onboard a Germanwings plane that crashed into
the French Alps on Tuesday currently stands at 72, the carrier's
managing director said on Wednesday.
The list of nationalities of all 150 onboard is constantly
being updated, Thomas Winkelmann told journalists in Cologne.
He said there were 35 Spaniards on board, plus two each from
Australia, Argentina, Iran, Venezuela and the United States,
while Britain, the Netherlands, Colombia, Mexico, Japan, Denmark
and Israel each had a citizen on board.
He said the carrier will operate two special flights to
France for the victims' families on Thursday and that he and
Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr would be travelling to
Duesseldorf and then Barcelona to speak with relatives of the
victims.
Winkelmann said he was hopeful the investigation would
ascertain the causes of the crash as soon as possible.
"We have the best technical know-how on the scene and I
believe the investigation will bring results as soon as
possible," Winkelmann said.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Kirsti Knolle)