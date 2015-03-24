版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 24日 星期二 22:29 BJT

REFILE-Germanwings says plane crashed after eight-minute descent

(Corrects dateline to COLOGNE from DUESSELDORF)

COLOGNE, March 24 Germanwings said its Airbus A320 aircraft that crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday started descending one minute after reaching its cruising height and continued losing altitude for eight minutes.

"The aircraft's contact with French radar, French air traffic controllers ended at 10.53 am at an altitude of about 6,000 feet. The plane then crashed," Lufthansa unit Germanwings' Managing Director Thomas Winkelmann told journalists at a news conference.

Winkelmann also said that routine maintenance of the aircraft was performed by Lufthansa Technik on Monday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐