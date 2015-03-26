版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 21:06 BJT

Germanwings says French prosecutor comments are "shocking"

BERLIN, March 26 Germanwings said comments by a French authorities that the co-pilot appeared to have deliberately crashed flight 4U9525 into a mountain were shocking.

"We have just learned of the shocking comments of the French prosecutor in which is said that the co-pilot apparently deliberately crashed the plane," the Lufthansa budget unit said via its Twitter feed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims."

Lufthansa and Germanwings are due to hold a press conference at 1330 GMT in Cologne. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐