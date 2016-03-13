CORRECTED-Doctor urged psychiatric hospital for Germanwings pilot before crash

(Corrects date to March 24 in par 2)
PARIS, March 13 A doctor recommended that the
German pilot who crashed a Germanwings jet into the Alps last
year should be treated in a psychiatric hospital two weeks
before the disaster, French investigators said on Sunday.
Prosecutors believe co-pilot Andreas Lubitz, who had a
history of severe depression, barricaded himself into the
cockpit and deliberately propelled his Airbus jet into a
mountainside on March 24, killing all 150 people on board.
France's BEA air accident investigation office said in its
final report that Lubitz had begun to show symptoms that could
be consistent with a psychotic depressive episode in December
2014 and consulted several doctors over the following months,
none of whom alerted aviation authorities or his employer.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Heavens)