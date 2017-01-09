German investigators find only pilot Lubitz at fault in Germanwings crash

DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 9 German prosecutors
have decided that nobody other than pilot Andreas Lubitz could
be held accountable for the crash of a Germanwings plane in
March 2015, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office said
on Monday.
Co-pilot Lubitz deliberately flew the Germanwings A320 jet
into a French mountainside on March 24, 2015, on a flight from
Barcelona to Duesseldorf, killing all 150 people on board.
Prosecutors have said Lubitz was suffering from a suspected
"psychotic depressive episode" that started in December 2014,
months before the fatal crash, but that he had concealed his
illness from his employer, part of the Lufthansa group
.
They had been looking into whether anyone still alive could
also be held accountable for the crash, but the spokesman said
investigations had not shown cause for fault, whether on the
part of doctors, Lufthansa, Germanwings, or the German aviation
authority.
Lawyers representing the families of those killed have
previously said Lubitz, who had temporarily halted his pilot
training to receive treatment for a depressive episode, should
have been more closely monitored.
The crash has led to authorities in Europe proposing new
laws on screening and monitoring of pilots.
Germanwings is now being integrated into Lufthansa's
Eurowings budget unit.
