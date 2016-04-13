RPT-Families of Germanwings crash victims sue Lufthansa training unit in U.S. court

(Repeats to widen distribution)
April 13 The families of Germanwings passengers
that were killed last year when a pilot crashed his jet into the
French Alps have sued a training unit of the airline's parent,
Deutsche Lufthansa AG, in U.S. federal court for
wrongful death, their law firm said Wednesday.
Aviation accident specialists Kreindler & Kreindler LLP said
they filed a lawsuit on behalf of 80 families against Airline
Training Center Arizona Inc (ACTA), where the Germanwings pilot
received instruction.
The families charge that ACTA was negligent in failing to
discover the medical history of co-pilot Andreas Lubitz before
admitting him to the program. Lubitz was told by a doctor two
weeks before the March 24, 2015 crash that he should be treated
in a psychiatric hospital.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)