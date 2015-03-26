版本:
Germany says 75 Germans killed in Alps plane crash

BERLIN, March 26 A spokesman for Germany's foreign ministry said on Thursday 75 German nationals were killed in the Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps this week based on current information.

On Wednesday Germanwings boss Thomas Winkelmann had put the number of German victims at 72 but said this figure was subject to discrepancies due to dual nationalities.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Martin)
