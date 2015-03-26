版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 21:35 BJT

Berlin: "Plausible" that Germanwings plane was crashed deliberately

BERLIN, March 26 Germany Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said a French prosecutor's suggestion that the co-pilot of a Germanwings flight deliberately crashed the plane in the Alps, killing 150, was plausible.

"The French prosecutors' assessment that the plane was deliberately put into descent is equally plausible according to our experts," he said on Thursday.

"According to current knowledge we assume that the captain was actively barred from accessing the cockpit," he said.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown)
