Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
BERLIN, March 26 A German state prosecutor said on Thursday police were searching properties in Duesseldorf and other locations for documents and evidence after a French investigator said the co-pilot of a Germanwings plane had deliberately crashed it in the Alps.
The prosecutor, Christoph Kumpa, said the searches were still being carried out and it would take a while to assess the findings. He did not give any further details.
Reuters reporters outside the family home of the pilot, Andreas Lubitz, said they saw police going in and out with cardboard boxes. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Michelle Martin)
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.