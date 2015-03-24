Germany gov't sends minister, experts to French plane crash site

BERLIN, March 24 The German government said on
Tuesday it was sending air safety experts and its transport
minister to the site of a plane crash in France involving
GermanWings and the foreign minister said his thoughts were with
victims' relatives.
"In these difficult hours our thoughts are with all those
who must fear their relatives are among the passengers or crew
members," said Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt will travel to the
crash site in southern France, his ministry said, adding that
German air safety experts were already on their way.
