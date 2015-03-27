IATA airlines group calls for full civil probe of French crash

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)
PARIS, March 27 Airline industry body IATA on Friday called for a full civil accident investigation of this week's crash of a Germanwings aircraft in the French Alps.
"The interests of aviation safety are best served by considerations made in light of full and complete information and understanding of any accident, or issue concerning safety or security," IATA said in a statement.
It added that thorough accident investigation is a pillar of the industry's safety performance. (Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert De Clercq)
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd- average daily time charter equivalents earned for Q1 $22,700 per day per vessel versus previous quarter of $21,600 per day/vessel
* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake