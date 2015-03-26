版本:
Germanwings co-pilot had no terrorism background -German minister

BERLIN, March 26 German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on Thursday that current information suggested that the co-pilot of a Germanwings jet that went down in the French Alps, killing 150 people, had no links to terrorism.

"According to the current state of knowledge and after comparing information that we have, he does not have a terrorist background," he said.

A Marseille prosecutor said the co-pilot appeared to have crashed the plane deliberately. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)
