UPDATE 1-Germanwings crash co-pilot may have had detached retina - newspaper

* Investigators try to build up picture of Andreas Lubitz
* Lufthansa says was unaware of any psychosomatic illness
* Newspaper report says his girlfriend was expecting a baby
By Maria Sheahan and Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, March 29 The co-pilot suspected of
crashing a passenger jet in the Alps may have been suffering
from a detached retina but investigators are unsure whether his
vision problems had physical or psychological causes, a German
newspaper said on Sunday.
Bild am Sonntag also reported how the captain of the
Germanwings Airbus had screamed "open the damn door!"
to the co-pilot as he tried to get back into the locked cockpit
before the jet crashed last Tuesday, killing all 150 on board.
Another German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag, quoted a senior
investigator as saying the 27-year-old co-pilot Andreas Lubitz
"was treated by several neurologists and psychiatrists" and that
a number of medications had been found in his apartment.
Police also discovered personal notes that showed Lubitz
suffered from "severe subjective overstress symptoms", he added.
Lufthansa, the parent company of the budget airline, said
the carrier was unaware of a psychosomatic or any other illness
affecting Lubitz. "We have no information of our own on that," a
Lufthansa spokesman said.
A spokesman for state prosecutors in Duesseldorf declined to
comment on Sunday on the various media reports, adding there
would be no official statement before Monday.
The mass circulation Bild am Sonntag said investigators had
found evidence that Lubitz feared losing his eyesight,
apparently because of a detached retina.
However, it was unclear whether this was due to an organic
failure or psychosomatic illness, when physical problems are
thought to be caused or aggravated by psychological factors such
as stress.
"FOR GOD'S SAKE"
Investigators have retrieved cockpit voice recordings from
one of the A320 jet's "black boxes", which they say show Lubitz
locked himself alone in the cockpit, before causing the jet to
crash in southern France as it headed to Duesseldorf from
Barcelona.
Bild am Sonntag reported that the voice recorder data showed
that the locked-out captain said to his colleague inside the
cockpit: "For God's sake, open the door."
The pilot can then be heard trying to smash the door down.
Even when he yells: "Open the damn door!" Lubitz does not give
an answer as passengers' screams can be heard in the background
just seconds before the fatal crash, the paper said.
The newspaper also reported that Lubitz's girlfriend, a
teacher at a secondary school in a small town near Duesseldorf,
had recently told students she was expecting a baby.
On Saturday, Bild published an interview with a woman who
said she had a relationship with Lubitz in 2014 and that he told
her about planning a spectacular gesture so "everyone will know
my name and remember it".
AIRBUS BOSS CRITICISES MEDIA
The chief executive of Airbus, which made the
aircraft that Lubitz crashed, criticised uninformed experts
sounding off about the disaster on television talk shows and he
called for better oversight of the media.
"Some (experts) speculated without any facts, fantasised and
lied. That makes a mockery of the victims," Tom Enders was
quoted as saying by Bild am Sonntag.
Airbus has not been in the crosshairs of investigators
following the crash as evidence early on pointed to a deliberate
act by Lubitz, but French investigators warned on Saturday that
it was too early to rule out other explanations for the crash.
Berlin aims to review safety rules for airlines in
cooperation with the industry. "There are high safety standards
in the aviation sector, but they still need regular updating,"
Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt told Bild am Sonntag.
Several airlines, including Lufthansa, have changed their
rules since the crash and now require two crew members in the
cockpit at all times, a measure already mandatory in the United
States but not in Europe.
(Additional reporting by Tom Käckenhoff and Gernot Heller;
Writing by Michael Nienaber; editing by David Stamp and Gareth
Jones)