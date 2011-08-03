French pilots halt cooperation with Rio-Paris probe

PARIS Aug 3 France's pilots union suspended its cooperation with an inquiry into the 2009 crash of an Air France flight in protest at what it said was the authorities' decision to ignore problems with the plane's stall alarm and emphasise instead pilot errors.

The SNPL airline pilots' union said it would play no further part in the investigation until the BEA air accident investigation agency explained its decision to drop from an interim report last week a recommendation concerning the Airbus A330's stall alarm.

The BEA said last week the pilots of the Air France flight from Rio to Paris, which crashed into the Atlantic off the coast of Brazil killing all 228 people onboard, failed to respond to repeated stall warnings and outlined actions that appeared to defy the textbook response to an aerodynamic stall.

Its 10 recommendations included better training for pilots to fly aircraft manually, particularly at high altitudes.

"Why ignore in the official report the recommendation on the stall alarm? Were other significant modifications made to the report?" the SNPL said in a statement, noting that BEA's reputation had been "seriously shaken".

Following reports in the French press on Wednesday, the BEA acknowledged it had removed a recommendation on the stall alarm from its report because investigations on the subject did not appear exhaustive.

A BEA spokesperson said the issue would be studied by a working group ahead of a final report due this year.

An association for families of the victims of the crash also said the recommendation's removal had undermined the credibility of the investigation and it called for its immediate publication.

According to information from the black box flight recorder, the plane's stall alarm sounded 11 times during its four-minute plunge from 38,000 feet.

The recording shows the crew were unable to determine from their instruments if the plane was gaining or losing altitude, but at no point did they discuss the stall warnings.

In a statement after the BEA report last week, Air France said there was no evidence its pilots lacked training and argued that confusing signals from the stall alarm had complicated their task in working out what was happening.

Pilots have complained of a stall warning "trap" due to a design feature under which the computers stop calculating the stall once the speed drops below 60 knots, well below normal.

The alarm comes back on when the speed picks up above the threshold, which is the opposite of what unions say pilots would expect. Airbus declined to comment but planemaker officials say the 60-knot threshold falls below any speed that could have been imagined for such a large jet or anything tried by test pilots. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn, Tim Hepher)