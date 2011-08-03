French pilots halt cooperation with Rio-Paris probe

PARIS Aug 3 France's pilots union suspended its
cooperation with an inquiry into the 2009 crash of an Air France
flight in protest at what it said was the authorities' decision
to ignore problems with the plane's stall alarm and emphasise
instead pilot errors.
The SNPL airline pilots' union said it would play no further
part in the investigation until the BEA air accident
investigation agency explained its decision to drop from an
interim report last week a recommendation concerning the Airbus
A330's stall alarm.
The BEA said last week the pilots of the Air France flight
from Rio to Paris, which crashed into the Atlantic off the coast
of Brazil killing all 228 people onboard, failed to respond to
repeated stall warnings and outlined actions that appeared to
defy the textbook response to an aerodynamic stall.
Its 10 recommendations included better training for pilots
to fly aircraft manually, particularly at high altitudes.
"Why ignore in the official report the recommendation on the
stall alarm? Were other significant modifications made to the
report?" the SNPL said in a statement, noting that BEA's
reputation had been "seriously shaken".
Following reports in the French press on Wednesday, the BEA
acknowledged it had removed a recommendation on the stall alarm
from its report because investigations on the subject did not
appear exhaustive.
A BEA spokesperson said the issue would be studied by a
working group ahead of a final report due this year.
An association for families of the victims of the crash also
said the recommendation's removal had undermined the credibility
of the investigation and it called for its immediate
publication.
According to information from the black box flight recorder,
the plane's stall alarm sounded 11 times during its four-minute
plunge from 38,000 feet.
The recording shows the crew were unable to determine from
their instruments if the plane was gaining or losing altitude,
but at no point did they discuss the stall warnings.
In a statement after the BEA report last week, Air France
said there was no evidence its pilots lacked training
and argued that confusing signals from the stall alarm had
complicated their task in working out what was happening.
Pilots have complained of a stall warning "trap" due to a
design feature under which the computers stop calculating the
stall once the speed drops below 60 knots, well below normal.
The alarm comes back on when the speed picks up above the
threshold, which is the opposite of what unions say pilots would
expect. Airbus declined to comment but planemaker officials say
the 60-knot threshold falls below any speed that could have been
imagined for such a large jet or anything tried by test pilots.
